 Letter: Outrage of Republicans should include Dems
Robert Dixon wrote that Republicans have no “soul,” but where was his outrage when Bashar Assad was gassing his people; North Korea was lobbing missiles in Hawaii’s direction; ISIS was slaughtering Syrians, Iraqis and Christians; or Russia was invading the Ukraine (“Profits under Trump come at high price: soul,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20)? Read more

