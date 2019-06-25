Letter: Outrage of Republicans should include Dems

Robert Dixon wrote that Republicans have no “soul,” but where was his outrage when Bashar Assad was gassing his people; North Korea was lobbing missiles in Hawaii’s direction; ISIS was slaughtering Syrians, Iraqis and Christians; or Russia was invading the Ukraine (“Profits under Trump come at high price: soul,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20)? Read more
