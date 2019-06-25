 Ige says he will veto Senate vacation rental collection bill
Hawaii News

Ige says he will veto Senate vacation rental collection bill

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

Gov. David Ige announced Monday that he will veto a controversial vacation rental tax collection bill, while Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is expected to sign into law today an Oahu-only bill designed to make it tougher for those operating outside the law to continue. Read more

Previous Story
City agency proposes removing Haiku Stairs

Scroll Up