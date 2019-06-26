 Nonprofits mobilize to aid families of plane crash victims
Hawaii News

Nonprofits mobilize to aid families of plane crash victims

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

The Visitor Aloha Society, the American Red Cross and other nonprofits are pooling resources to assist the families of the 11 victims who died Friday after their skydiving plane crashed and burned shortly after takeoff. Read more

