Letter: Making our streets safer for pedestrians

As a 35-year business owner in the Gentry Waipio community, I and the community have lobbied and failed to get a crosswalk across Waipio Uka Street at the busy intersection of Waipio Uka and Moaniani streets. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.