 Letter: Preserve Haiku Stairs with managed access
Editorial | Letters

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Credit the Friends of the Haiku Stairs for their efforts to not only continue maintenance but also to present, over and over, a logical and practical managed-access program that benefits both visitors and local residents alike (“Honolulu Board of Water Supply proposes removing Haiku Stairs,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). Read more

