 Emergency ramp was blocked at time of Likelike crash, lawsuit says
Emergency ramp was blocked at time of Likelike crash, lawsuit says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Barriers were blocking the entrance to the emergency runaway truck ramp on Likelike Highway when an out-of-control tow truck crashed into 10 vehicles and injured four motorists June 12, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court. Read more

