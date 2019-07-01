Swimmer apparently drowns of off Haleiwa

A 56-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Haleiwa Beach Park Sunday.
His name has yet to be released.
The swimmer, described as an Oahu resident, was found unresponsive in the ocean off of Pikai Street at about 4:45 p.m. according to Emergency Medical Services and police.
Bystanders brought him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS arrived.
Paramedics conducted life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
