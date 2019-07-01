 Letter: Behavior of officers sets HPD’s reputation
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Behavior of officers sets HPD’s reputation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I have been deeply saddened by the Kealoha trial (“Kealohas guilty,” Star-Advertiser, June 28), but like most of us, my encounters with the Honolulu Police Department have been the rare traffic ticket. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Only feds could stop Kealoha corruption

Scroll Up