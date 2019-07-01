 Letter: City right to test new bulky-item pickup rules
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City right to test new bulky-item pickup rules

  • Today
  • Updated 3:44 a.m.

To those complaining about bulky-item pickup (“New bulky-item pickup system too restrictive,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 27): This effort in past years has failed mostly due to local residents defying the simple “put-out dates” and basic rules. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Only feds could stop Kealoha corruption

Scroll Up