Glory days: Damien coach Eddie Klaneski reflects on his playing days

Eddie Klaneski has always been the little engine that could. His story of walking on at the University of Hawaii and eventually earning All-Western Athletic Conference honors twice as a safety is one that’s been told before. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.