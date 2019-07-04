 Film festival all about the keiki
  • By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sharing, being inclusive, addressing pollution and promoting peace are among the important lessons of dozens of animation and live-action shorts at the KIDS FIRST! Film Festival. Read more

