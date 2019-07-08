 Youth sports: Club ball, travel, camps could tilt playing field
Sports

Youth sports: Club ball, travel, camps could tilt playing field

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Blair Cole of Hawaii Kai considers himself fortunate that he can afford to pay for as much individual sports coaching and training and club travel as his son and daughter can handle. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - July 8, 2019

Scroll Up