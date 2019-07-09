 HART should pay its own legal fees, councilwoman says
HART should pay its own legal fees, councilwoman says

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi says the agency tasked with building the $9.2 billion East Kapolei-to- Ala Moana Center rail line shouldn’t use additional city taxpayer money to hire a lawyer to deal with three federal subpoenas that are looking into wrongdoing at the agency. Read more

