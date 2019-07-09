 Petition for Kaneshiro’s impeachment dismissed
Petition for Kaneshiro’s impeachment dismissed

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:38 p.m.

A setback Monday in state Circuit Court won’t discourage Oahu businessman Tracy Yoshimura from going back to the starting line in his quest to have Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro impeached, his attorney said Monday night. Read more

Decomposed body is found in Kailua

