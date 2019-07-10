 Tobita falls to top seed in first round
Tobita falls to top seed in first round

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mililani graduate Alyssa Tobita led early, but top-seeded Whitney Osuigwe surged back for a 6-4, 6-2 win in the first round of the Tennis Championships of Honolulu on Tuesday at the University of Hawaii Tennis Complex. Read more

