Kokua Line: Recycling event on July 27 to include free shredding

Question: Is there a shredding event coming up soon? My small shredder at home burned out. I know I can put paper in the bin, but I don’t want to do that with old bills because it’s sensitive, containing credit-card numbers, bank accounts, etc. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.