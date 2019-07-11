 Kokua Line: Recycling event on July 27 to include free shredding
Kokua Line: Recycling event on July 27 to include free shredding

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Question: Is there a shredding event coming up soon? My small shredder at home burned out. I know I can put paper in the bin, but I don’t want to do that with old bills because it’s sensitive, containing credit-card numbers, bank accounts, etc. Read more

