Island Mele: Sky shares love of Hawaii with ‘Aloha Story’

Afro-Caribbean rhythms propel an autobiographical account of life in Hawaii that includes fishing, surfing, parties in the backyard, and time to “hang out and cruise with my cousins.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.