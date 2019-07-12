 Key progress made in Arizona Memorial access
  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

A more than $2.1 million project to restore walk-on access to the USS Arizona Memorial is getting closer to completion, with a 105-foot floating concrete dock repositioned next to the memorial and a new anchoring system in place beneath it. Read more

