 Lee Cataluna: Woman credits longevity to good genes and pinakbet
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Woman credits longevity to good genes and pinakbet

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Margarita Tabag, the guest of honor, was in high spirits. She thanked everyone for coming to her party, sang a song in Ilocano about it being a happy day indeed and asked for a glass of wine. Read more

Previous Story
Mauna Loa once again Earth’s largest ‘shield volcano’
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up