Big Isle man sentenced for shooting gun during lava evacuation

KAILUA-KONA >> A Big Island man has been sentenced to prison for firing a gun at a group of people during a volcanic eruption, a report said.
John William Hubbard was sentenced Wednesday to five years for first-degree terroristic threatening, West Hawaii Today reported Saturday. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $7,500 fine.
Hubbard pointed a handgun and fired several shots during an argument, authorities said.
A group of people was surveying property that had been overtaken by lava in the Puna area on the Big Island during the May 2018 Kilauea eruption, police said.
Hubbard approached the group in a pickup truck. He then assaulted a victim and demanded the group immediately leave, authorities said.
A video on social media captured Hubbard threatening five people and firing multiple gunshots, records said.
Hubbard also was convicted in U.S. District Court in Honolulu for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge ordered Hubbard in June to serve 23 months in federal prison, which will run concurrently with the state sentence.
