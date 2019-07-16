 Activists stop construction on first day of Thirty Meter Telescope work
Activists stop construction on first day of Thirty Meter Telescope work

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

The opposition to the Thirty Meter Telescope declared victory Monday on what was to have been Day 1 for construction of the landmark $1.4 billion project near the summit of Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Read more

