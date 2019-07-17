Police close Pali off-ramp as they investigate apparent shooting

A 20-year-old man is injured after he was apparently shot on the road this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard.
The victim was shot in his middle and lower body, Emergency Medical Services reported. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Police closed the Pali off-ramp and Punchbowl on-ramp from the H-1 freeway westbound at around 3:30 p.m.
