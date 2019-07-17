 Reopening of Arizona Memorial moves closer
Hawaii News

Reopening of Arizona Memorial moves closer

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Twelve new synthetic straps are anchoring the USS Arizona Memorial’s boat landing dock in place, and a contractor has 30 days to adjust the tension, leaving the National Park Service optimistic that the reopening of the iconic memorial to walk-on traffic is getting closer. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

Scroll Up