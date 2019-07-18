 MyBankoh card holders to switch to Barclays Mastercard
Hawaii News

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Bank of Hawaii’s MyBankoh credit card holders will be switched to Mastercard from Visa and American Express beginning Sept. 3 as Barclays takes ownership of the accounts. Read more

