 Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore advances with near-perfect wave
Hawaii Beat | Sports

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore notched a near-perfect 9.50 ride and added an 8.17 to post the highest score of the quarterfinal round of the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, on Wednesday. Read more

