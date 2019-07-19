 “Hawaii Five-0” gets blessed as it begins filming its 10th season
“Hawaii Five-0” gets blessed as it begins filming its 10th season

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Cast and crew members of the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot stood side by side on set at the Hawaii Film Studio at Diamond Head as they held together the ends of 10 maile lei to celebrate a milestone: the 10th season of the popular television show. Read more

