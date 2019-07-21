Fault at Kauai power station causes islandwide blackout

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said Sunday there was an islandwide power outage at approximately 2:30 p.m., when the main generating unit at its Kapaia Power Station had a problem.

“The outage also impacted functionality of KIUC’s phone system,” the utility said. “As of 4:30 pm, roughly 90 percent of KIUC’s members had been restored. We continue to restore customers as additional generation units come online.”

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

KIUC said the outage left its largest generating unit inoperable.

“As a result, generation capacity is limited as we move into our evening and morning peak periods. If load exceeds generation capacity, we may need to implement temporary rolling blackouts,” the company said.