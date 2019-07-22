‘Iolani alum Lorens Chan earns first golf win on Mackenzie Tour

‘Iolani graduate Lorens Chan earned his first career win on the Mackenzie Tour with a two-stroke victory Sunday at the HFX Pro-Am in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.