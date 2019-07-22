 ‘Iolani alum Lorens Chan earns first golf win on Mackenzie Tour
‘Iolani graduate Lorens Chan earned his first career win on the Mackenzie Tour with a two-stroke victory Sunday at the HFX Pro-Am in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Read more

