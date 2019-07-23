 Kokua Line: College Board impostors target teens with SAT spiel
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: College Board impostors target teens with SAT spiel

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.

Question: My son, who is in high school, is getting calls from someone calling about his SAT score and wanting personal information. Thankfully, he told me about it and didn’t give his Social Security number (he doesn’t know it). Is this a scam? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii students’ data may have been exposed through college planning website

Scroll Up