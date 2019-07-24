Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson visits Thirty Meter Telescope opponents on Mauna Kea





Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to Mauna Kea this afternoon.

The actor, who grew up on Oahu, visited with Kaho‘okahi Kanuha, a leader in the Thirty Meter Telescope opposition group, today as a crowd gathered around them.

Johnson did not announce today’s visit on his social media accounts. The visit surprised hundreds of people who were present when he arrived shortly before noon.

Native Hawaiian practitioner Pua Case and several hula dancers performed for the actor this afternoon.

Watch the video below.

