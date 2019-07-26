 Letter: We must all be aloha ‘aina, lovers of the land
Editorial | Letters

Letter: We must all be aloha ‘aina, lovers of the land

  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.

E ala e. Awake. Rise. We have been called, collectively, to awaken now, knowing truths that have come to light about the mo‘olelo, the history and stories behind the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Going against TMT won’t help Hawaiians

Scroll Up