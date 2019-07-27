 College Basketball Summer League taking a year off
Sports

College Basketball Summer League taking a year off

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The College Basketball Summer League has long been a staple for Oahu hoops veterans and diehard fans. But this summer, for what would’ve been the league’s 43rd running, the Manoa courts went quiet. Read more

Television and radio - July 27, 2019

