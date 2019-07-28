 Lee Cataluna: Mauna Kea development started with an invitation
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Mauna Kea development started with an invitation

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

To think it all started with a query letter shotgunned to a list of big universities. The message was, basically, “Hey, you should come check out our mountain. We think it would be great for a telescope.” Read more

Previous Story
Lanai residents receive 16 Hawaiian Home Lands lots
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up