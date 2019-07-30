 Big Isle mayor opposes use of physical force at Mauna Kea
Hawaii News

Big Isle mayor opposes use of physical force at Mauna Kea

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said Monday he doesn’t want the job to mediate the standoff on Mauna Kea, but will keep working to settle the matter without using physical force. Read more

Previous Story
Pahoa vehicle fire spreads to 1-story home

Scroll Up