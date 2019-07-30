HPD continues crackdown on prostitution with massage parlor raid

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department’s narcotics/vice unit, Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office and federal Homeland Security Investigations smashed their way into a Ward Avenue massage parlor Monday morning as part of an ongoing crackdown on prostitution on Oahu. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.