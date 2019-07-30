 HPD continues crackdown on prostitution with massage parlor raid
Hawaii News

HPD continues crackdown on prostitution with massage parlor raid

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department’s narcotics/vice unit, Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office and federal Homeland Security Investigations smashed their way into a Ward Avenue massage parlor Monday morning as part of an ongoing crackdown on prostitution on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige picks Rona Suzuki to lead Department of Taxation

Scroll Up