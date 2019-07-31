 Debate performance crucial for Gabbard’s run
Hawaii News

Debate performance crucial for Gabbard’s run

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

Despite a series of headline-grabbing moves in recent weeks, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard hasn’t gained much traction in her bid for the presidency, with her average polling numbers stuck at about 1%, making today’s debate performance all the more crucial if she’s going to qualify for the third round of Democratic primary debates in September, when the field of presidential candidates is expected to shrink significantly. Read more

