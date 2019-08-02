Column: We’re in a steady state of ongoing change

Equilibrium is a state of balance of opposing actions which is central in virtually everything that happens, from basic physics to dance and the arts, economics and social ideologies. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.