David Shapiro: $350M Aloha Stadium plan has flies on it already

  • By David Shapiro
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Common Cause and the League of Women Voters last week awarded the 2019 Legislature its “Rusty Scalpel” award for using the deceitful gut-and-replace tactic to provide $350 million for a new stadium. Read more

