Punahou opens their season with a nonconference rout of Kailua

Hugh Brady hardly went deep on Saturday night. Even on touchdown passes that landed gains of 82 and 90 yards, all the Punahou quarterback had to do was trust the athletes around him. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.