 Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign is interrupted by National Guard service
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:43 p.m.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be in Indonesia for two weeks for National Guard training, ABC News reported, disrupting her campaign for the presidency at a time when Gabbard is struggling to make the third Democratic primary debates in September. Read more

