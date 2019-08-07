Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign is interrupted by National Guard service

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be in Indonesia for two weeks for National Guard training, ABC News reported, disrupting her campaign for the presidency at a time when Gabbard is struggling to make the third Democratic primary debates in September. Read more
