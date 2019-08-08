 Letter: Thanks to police for stopping speeders
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Thanks to police for stopping speeders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I have been driving home to Mililani every Friday night about 9 p.m. for years after having dinner with my mom in Aiea. For years, I have not seen police vehicles looking for speeders. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Time to get serious about gun control

Scroll Up