 Column: He wahi aʻo Hawaiʻi, no ka Hawaiʻi, na ka Hawaiʻi?
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: He wahi aʻo Hawaiʻi, no ka Hawaiʻi, na ka Hawaiʻi?

  • By Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.

In order to claim to be a Hawaiian place of learning, the learning must be determined by Hawaiians. If the University of Hawaiʻi were run by Hawaiians, it would not be necessary to call it a Hawaiian place of learning. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Caldwell, keep trees at Sherwood’s, Ala Moana

Scroll Up