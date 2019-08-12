 Prices go up with China tariffs
Prices go up with China tariffs

The merchants in Chinatown, and elsewhere in Honolulu, are already feeling the bite from the Trump administration’s trade war underway with China. The tariffs have pressed sellers to up their prices by some 25% to offset the increase. Read more

