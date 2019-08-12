Prices go up with China tariffs

The merchants in Chinatown, and elsewhere in Honolulu, are already feeling the bite from the Trump administration’s trade war underway with China. The tariffs have pressed sellers to up their prices by some 25% to offset the increase. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.