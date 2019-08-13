 Po‘okela Awards honor excellence in island theater
Diamond Head Theatre and Manoa Valley Theatre received 25 awards each as the Hawaii State Theatre Council announced the recipients of the 2019 Po‘okela Awards for excellence Monday evening at the Koolau Golf Club in Kaneohe. Read more

