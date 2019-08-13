 Italy shocks Honolulu in quarterfinals of Little League Softball World Series
Italy shocks Honolulu in quarterfinals of Little League Softball World Series

  • By David Ball Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

The Honolulu all-stars saw their season come to an unexpected end Monday night with a 4-1 loss to the Europe-Africa champs out of Milano, Italy, in the late quarterfinal game at the Little League Softball World Series. Read more

