 Column: Council bill freezes out non-union labor
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Council bill freezes out non-union labor

  • By Jonathan Young
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

The City Council is quickly advancing legislation, Bill 37, that would allow government agencies within the City and County of Honolulu to deny the majority of Hawaii’s construction workers the opportunity to work on taxpayer-funded projects through something ironically called a community workforce agreement (CWA). Read more

Previous Story
Car-sharing moves into public parking

Scroll Up