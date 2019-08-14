 Rate Commission shooting for December finish
Hawaii News

Rate Commission shooting for December finish

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Members of the Honolulu Rate Commission are hoping to provide to the City Council a recommendation on proposed rates for the upcoming rail line, TheBus and other city transit services by the end of the year. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Humane Society hopes to clear the shelter on Saturday

Scroll Up