 Tickets for Clippers preseason games at Stan Sheriff Center go on sale Tuesday
Sports

Tickets for Clippers preseason games at Stan Sheriff Center go on sale Tuesday

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The Los Angeles Clippers will debut marquee offseason acquisitions Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Oct. 3 and 6 preseason games at the Stan Sheriff Center as part of a third annual training camp here, the team announced. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 15, 2019

Scroll Up