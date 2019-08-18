Dallas running back Tony Pollard impresses Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Dallas running back Tony Pollard, the starter at running back Saturday, hit the holes quick to gain 42 yards on five carries and caught one pass for 9 yards in limited action. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.