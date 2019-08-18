Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb, partner stay alive in AVP event

Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb and partner Reid Pridd lost their quarterfinal match to No. 5 Chaim Schalk and Jeremy Casebeer 21-16, 18-21, 15-9 on Saturday at the AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open in California. Read more
