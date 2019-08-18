 Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb, partner stay alive in AVP event
Hawaii Beat | Sports

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb and partner Reid Pridd lost their quarterfinal match to No. 5 Chaim Schalk and Jeremy Casebeer 21-16, 18-21, 15-9 on Saturday at the AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open in California. Read more

